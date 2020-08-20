Google restores Gmail, Google Drive services hours after one of its longest outages

Google informed on the evening of August 20 that Gmail services have been partially restored.

The server of Google’s email service Gmail suffered an outage for more than three hours earlier in the day, with users across India, Europe, and the United States, among other countries, complaining of issues. The Gmail issues that users faced were categorised by Google as “service interruption”.

What were the issues being faced by Gmail users?

Most users had complained about not being able to upload an attachment, while some were even facing difficulties while logging in and sending emails.

What is the present status of the Google server glitch?

Google wrote on its G Suite Status Dashboard that: “Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”





Gmail down: Users report glitch in sending emails, attaching files; Google Drive also affected

However, Google services, especially Gmail, which are usually quite reliable, may still be down for some users. Apart from the Gail issues, Google informed that it has also partially restored Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meets – all of which suffered an outage around 11 am on August 20. The number of grievances being posted on Twitter has also gone down since then. Notably, this outage has been dubbed as one of the longest stretches for which Google server has been down, affecting Gmail services. The last time users had complained about Gmail not working was in July, although it was short-lived. The June 2019 Google outage, however, was similar to the August 20 issues and was down for several hours.





