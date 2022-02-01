Google reportedly working on new Lens shortcut for PCs

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Search engine giant Google might be adding a Google Lens shortcut to the Search bar for web, according to a report from 9to5Google.

The feature was found courtesy of a user who noticed the Lens icon next to the microphone on the Google search bar, while browsing in Incognito mode.

(Image Courtesy: 9to5Google.com)

Tapping on the icon allows you to "Search any image with Google Lens." Alternatively, users can also lookup an image by uploading one from a PC or dragging and dropping an image from a website.

Once done, Google shows your image to the left, and on the right side, are possible visual matches arranged in a grid. Users can quickly upload an image for new search queries.

Not everyone has reported seeing this change though, which might mean it is currently being tested or rolled out to a limited amount of users.

Notably, Google Chrome for desktop already allows you to search an image using Google Lens, but the functionality is hidden in a right-click menu that can be accessed by right-clicking on any image you want more information on.

