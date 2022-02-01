MARKET NEWS

    Google reportedly working on new Lens shortcut for PCs

    The new Lens icon shows up on the Search bar, next to the microphone icon

    February 01, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    Search engine giant Google might be adding a Google Lens shortcut to the Search bar for web, according to a report from 9to5Google.

    The feature was found courtesy of a user who noticed the Lens icon next to the microphone on the Google search bar, while browsing in Incognito mode.

    (Image Courtesy: 9to5Google.com) (Image Courtesy: 9to5Google.com)

    Tapping on the icon allows you to "Search any image with Google Lens." Alternatively, users can also lookup an image by uploading one from a PC or dragging and dropping an image from a website.

    Once done, Google shows your image to the left, and on the right side, are possible visual matches arranged in a grid. Users can quickly upload an image for new search queries.

    Not everyone has reported seeing this change though, which might mean it is currently being tested or rolled out to a limited amount of users.

    Notably, Google Chrome for desktop already allows you to search an image using Google Lens, but the functionality is hidden in a right-click menu that can be accessed by right-clicking on any image you want more information on.

    Recently, Google also updated the Play Store on Android with a new tab called "Offers," that quickly lets you see top deals and discounts on apps in the store.

    Announcing the new addition via a blog post, Google wrote that Offers will help users, "discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more."
