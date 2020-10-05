172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-removes-17-apps-infected-with-dangerous-malware-from-the-play-store-check-if-any-of-these-are-on-your-phone-5925591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google removes 17 apps infected with dangerous malware from the Play Store; check if any of these are on your phone

If you have any of these apps, remove them immediately.

Moneycontrol News

Google removed 17 apps from the Play Store between the months of July and September. The apps were removed from the Play Store because they were infected with the Joker malware.

The Joker malware is not new, but it is a nightmare for users and developers alike, as it is very hard to detect due to the little code it uses. The Joker malware uses a different technique called ‘Dropper’ to bypass Google’s security scan and sneak into devices.

California-based cybersecurity firm Zscaler revealed the most recent apps infected by the Joker malware. Google has also advised users to delete the apps removed from the store if it is already installed on your device. Here are the 17 apps infected by malware that you should remove from your phone immediately.

  1. All Good PDF Scanner

  2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

  3. Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

  4. Tangram App Lock

  5. Direct Messenger

  6. Private SMS

  7. One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

  8. Style Photo Collage

  9. Meticulous Scanner

  10. Desire Translate

  11. Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

  12. Care Message

  13. Part Message

  14. Paper Doc Scanner

  15. Blue Scanner

  16. Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

  17. All Good PDF Scanner

In a blog post, the Zscaler ThreatLabZ research team wrote, “Joker is one of the most prominent malware families that continually targets Android devices. Despite awareness of this particular malware, it keeps finding its way into Google’s official application market by employing changes in its code, execution methods, or payload-retrieving techniques. This spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information along with silently signing up the victim for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.”

If you have one of these apps, we suggest uninstalling them and checking your account statements to ensure no money has been deducted from your account for a subscription service you have not signed up for.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Andriod Malware #Google

