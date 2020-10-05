Google removes 17 apps infected with dangerous malware from the Play Store; check if any of these are on your phone

Google removed 17 apps from the Play Store between the months of July and September. The apps were removed from the Play Store because they were infected with the Joker malware.

The Joker malware is not new, but it is a nightmare for users and developers alike, as it is very hard to detect due to the little code it uses. The Joker malware uses a different technique called ‘Dropper’ to bypass Google’s security scan and sneak into devices.



All Good PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Tangram App Lock

Direct Messenger

Private SMS

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Style Photo Collage

Meticulous Scanner

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

Care Message

Part Message

Paper Doc Scanner

Blue Scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

California-based cybersecurity firm Zscaler revealed the most recent apps infected by the Joker malware. Google has also advised users to delete the apps removed from the store if it is already installed on your device. Here are the 17 apps infected by malware that you should remove from your phone immediately.

In a blog post, the Zscaler ThreatLabZ research team wrote, “Joker is one of the most prominent malware families that continually targets Android devices. Despite awareness of this particular malware, it keeps finding its way into Google’s official application market by employing changes in its code, execution methods, or payload-retrieving techniques. This spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information along with silently signing up the victim for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.”

If you have one of these apps, we suggest uninstalling them and checking your account statements to ensure no money has been deducted from your account for a subscription service you have not signed up for.