Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google releases Assembler to detect doctored images

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jigsaw, a company owned by Google, has developed a tool for fact-checkers, researchers and journalists to identify and verify doctored images.

The tool, called the Assembler, is capable of even identifying doctored images that were created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Assembler started working in 2016 with researchers and academics to develop new methods for using technology to detect certain aspects of disinformation campaigns.

The tool uses various kinds of image manipulation detectors that can identify specific manipulations done in an image, such as copy-paste or manipulations done to image brightness.

To further help in combating fake news, the tool features two test detectors called StyleGAN and ensemble. StyleGAN uses machine learning to differentiate between images of real people from deepfake images produced by the StyleGAN deepfake architecture.

related news

Ensemble, on the other hand, uses combined signals from individual detectors and analyses an image for any type of manipulation. Jigsaw claims that the results are better and more accurate using ensemble as compared to any individual detector.

Assembler is currently in its early stage of experiments. Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen, in his blog post, stated that the company is working on understanding disinformation and working together with organisations to examine and scrutinise different ways to approach this issue.


First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Factchecking #Google

