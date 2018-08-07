App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:40 PM IST

Google releases Android 9 Pie: Check out top features of the OS

The latest version of the operating system doesn’t come with many major changes but multiple smaller changes incorporating Artificial Intelligence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google has officially released Android 9 Pie on the Google Pixel and will rollout the update to other phones throughout the year.
Adaptive Battery - Android analyses the usage pattern and prioritises power to the apps that are used frequently.
Adaptive brighntness - User's brightness settings in different surrondings is analysed and the phone automatically sets the brightness .
App actions - The OS will predict the user’s actions and suggest something accordingly. If a user plugs in earphones the system will show a pop-up of playlist frequently heard by the user.
Slices - Pie will show slices of the apps information without opening the app. If a user searches for Uber, the app will show the pricing for a ride.
System navigation - The user can swipe from anywhere to access the app switcher.
Select search - Selection of the text can be done directly from the app switcher, without entering the app.
Digital Wellbeing Dashboard - It gives a breakdown of how the phone has been used. The time spent on the various apps, number of times the phone has been unlocked and notifications received are displayed.
Digital Wellbeing App Timer - Lets the user set a timer on usage of the app after which the icon of the app greys out.
Do Not Disturb - The DND mode now comes with blocking of visual interruptions on screens like notifications along with the silencing of calls and texts.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:40 pm

