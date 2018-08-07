Google releases Android 9 Pie: Check out top features of the OS

The latest version of the operating system doesn’t come with many major changes but multiple smaller changes incorporating Artificial Intelligence. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Google has officially released Android 9 Pie on the Google Pixel and will rollout the update to other phones throughout the year. 2/10 Adaptive Battery - Android analyses the usage pattern and prioritises power to the apps that are used frequently. 3/10 Adaptive brighntness - User's brightness settings in different surrondings is analysed and the phone automatically sets the brightness . 4/10 App actions - The OS will predict the user’s actions and suggest something accordingly. If a user plugs in earphones the system will show a pop-up of playlist frequently heard by the user. 5/10 Slices - Pie will show slices of the apps information without opening the app. If a user searches for Uber, the app will show the pricing for a ride. 6/10 System navigation - The user can swipe from anywhere to access the app switcher. 7/10 Select search - Selection of the text can be done directly from the app switcher, without entering the app. 8/10 Digital Wellbeing Dashboard - It gives a breakdown of how the phone has been used. The time spent on the various apps, number of times the phone has been unlocked and notifications received are displayed. 9/10 Digital Wellbeing App Timer - Lets the user set a timer on usage of the app after which the icon of the app greys out. 10/10 Do Not Disturb - The DND mode now comes with blocking of visual interruptions on screens like notifications along with the silencing of calls and texts. First Published on Aug 7, 2018 01:40 pm