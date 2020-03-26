Google Podcast debuts on iOS with a revamped design; Web version now supports subscriptions

Google has launched the Google Podcast app on iOS, almost two years after its initial release on Android.

The iOS version of Google Podcast sports an all-new design, which is being rolled out to Android smartphones this week.

The new design comes with three tabs — Home, Explore and Activity.

The Home tab features a feed of new episodes and gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you select an episode you want to listen to, you’ll see topics or people covered in that podcast, and you can easily jump to Google Search to learn more.

In the Explore tab, there is a “For you” section at the top which displays new show and episode recommendations related to your interests. Users can browse popular podcasts in categories such as comedy, sports, and news, etc.

The Activity tab will display the user's listening history, queued up episodes, and downloads.

Google is also bringing support for subscriptions on the Google Podcast Web version.