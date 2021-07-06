Google Play Store for Wear OS 3.0 reportedly updated with revamped user interface

Google’s upcoming Wear OS 3.0 is just around the corner and the company has reportedly updated its Play Store ahead of the release.

The update is bringing a new design to the UI of the app marketplace that should go in line with the aesthetics of the new operating system. Google announced Wear OS 3.0 at Google I/O back in May. The new OS will be developed in collaboration with Samsung, which recently announced a new watch OS skin called One UI Watch, ditching the Tizen platform.

A post by a Reddit user, first spotted by 9to5 Google, shows a new look for the Suunto 7 smartwatch. Items are now displayed in pill-shaped cards, making lists of apps more compact. Additionally, the cards also have a contrasting grey colour over a black background that makes the text easier to read. The search button is also placed in a white circle, instead of a green one.

Apps continue to be listed with an icon on the left with the name and a star rating below. The My Apps updates page gets the same redesign as the card-based design. For now, the update seems to be rolling out to select users and could take a while before arriving on your Wear OS-enabled smartwatch.

Google’s partnership with Samsung is aimed at taking the fight to Apple, whose domination of the smartwatch segment continues.