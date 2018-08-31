App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google planning mid-tier Pixel phone, will take on OnePlus in India: Report

Google is working on a mid-range Pixel smartphones aimed mainly towards India and emerging markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Google is planning to launch a “mid-tier” smartphone in the Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 range, to take on OnePlus, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to a report, Google is working on a mid-range Pixel smartphones aimed mainly at India and emerging markets. The smartphone is expected be available in stores early next year following a global launch of Google's flagship devices, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in October this year.

The smartphone may also be aimed towards people who want to upgrade their devices from the Oppo and Vivo, which mainly play in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 space in India, the report suggests.

Google Pixel hardware team recently visited India to understand the market and is exploring the possibility for such devices in the Indian market.

“They have global plans, but they explored the possibility in the Indian market for such a device, especially when OnePlus has done really well,” a person familiar with the development told the newspaper.

India is the second largest smartphone market in the world. Google has sold 80,000 units of Pixel 2 in the country since its launch.

Google will also continue to compete against Apple and Samsung in the premium market space through its high-end Pixel smartphones, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL placed in the Rs 70,000-Rs 85,000 range, the report adds.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:21 pm

