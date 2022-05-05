 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Pixel foldable smartphone display details leaked by industry analyst

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

According to Young, the Google foldable smartphone will have a similar-sized display as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The foldable smartphone trend is up and running and the market has gotten quite competitive since the first foldable smartphones arrived back in 2019. Following the arrival of the Vivo X Fold, Oppo Find N, and Huawei Mate Xs 2, Google is now preparing to launch a foldable smartphone of its own.

The rumoured Pixel foldable smartphone could be arriving in US markets soon. Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone, rumoured Pixel Fold, recently fell victim to a new leak. The latest leak reveals some details about the Pixel Fold’s display specifications and comes from display analyst Ross Young.
According to Young, the Google foldable smartphone will have a similar-sized display as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the cover display of the Pixel foldable phone will be slightly smaller at 5.18 inches as compared to the 6.19-inch cover screen on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This also means that the Pixel foldable smartphone will feature an 8-inch inner display when unfolded, which is rumoured to be the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While there is no word about the launch of Google’s foldable smartphone in India, it is expected to launch in the US by the end of 2022.

first published: May 5, 2022 12:41 pm
