Google Pixel Fold launch for 2022 tipped; might not feature Pixel 6 Pro's 50MP camera

After the Pixel 6 series launch, the rumour mill has now shifted its focus to Google’s first foldable. A new report claims that Google will launch a new Pixel foldable smartphone sometime next year. This upcoming Pixel foldable smartphone will not use the Pixel 6 camera but instead borrow one from its predecessor.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone launch is set for 2022. It will not use the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor found on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Instead, the search engine giant plans to use a 12.2MP primary camera sensor found on the Pixel 5 and some older Google Pixel smartphones.

Details about the Pixel foldable smartphone’s camera were spotted in the Google camera app. The Pixel foldable - codenamed Pipit - will use a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor found on the Pixel 5 5G. “One quirk worth noting is that within the code, this specific camera is tagged with “Folded,” which suggests it would only be used when the phone is folded closed,” the report added.

In addition to the 12.2MP sensor, the foldable Pixel will also come with two 8MP IMX355 sensors, one tagged as “inner” and the other tagged as “outer”. The report suggests that these two camera sensors will be located on the foldable display and the cover display for selfies and video calls. There is no word on whether the first foldable smartphone from Google will feature an under-screen camera like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).