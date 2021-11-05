MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel Fold launch for 2022 tipped; might not feature Pixel 6 Pro's 50MP camera

Instead of using the Pixel 6 Pro's 50MP sensor, Google might launch the Pixel foldable smartphone with a 12.2MP primary camera.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

After the Pixel 6 series launch, the rumour mill has now shifted its focus to Google’s first foldable. A new report claims that Google will launch a new Pixel foldable smartphone sometime next year. This upcoming Pixel foldable smartphone will not use the Pixel 6 camera but instead borrow one from its predecessor.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone launch is set for 2022. It will not use the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor found on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Instead, the search engine giant plans to use a 12.2MP primary camera sensor found on the Pixel 5 and some older Google Pixel smartphones.

Details about the Pixel foldable smartphone’s camera were spotted in the Google camera app. The Pixel foldable - codenamed Pipit - will use a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor found on the Pixel 5 5G. “One quirk worth noting is that within the code, this specific camera is tagged with “Folded,” which suggests it would only be used when the phone is folded closed,” the report added.

In addition to the 12.2MP sensor, the foldable Pixel will also come with two 8MP IMX355 sensors, one tagged as “inner” and the other tagged as “outer”. The report suggests that these two camera sensors will be located on the foldable display and the cover display for selfies and video calls. There is no word on whether the first foldable smartphone from Google will feature an under-screen camera like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).

We can expect the company to launch the Pixel foldable with Android 12L, which is basically an enhanced version of Android 12 for tablets and foldable smartphones.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Nov 5, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.