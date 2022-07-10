English
    Google Pixel Buds Pro India launch date confirmed for July 28, Pixel 6a could tag along

    The Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds will be available for pre-order in India on July 21 from the Google Store.

    July 10, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro have got an official launch date in India. The Pixel Buds Pro were first announced at Google I/O 2022 back in May 2022. The company also launched the Google Pixel 6a and showcased aspects of the Pixel 7 series, a Pixel smartwatch, and a Pixel tablet.

    While Google already confirmed that the Pixel 6a would be arriving in India, now the search giant has confirmed the Pixel Buds Pro are launching in India on July 28, 2022. The earbuds will also be arriving in 12 other countries simultaneously.

    The Pixel Buds Pro TWS earbuds will be available for pre-order in India o July 21 from the Google Store. The Made by Google Facebook page confirmed to users commenting on a post that the company’s upcoming earbuds would be arriving later this month.

    During the time of its launch at Google I/O 2022, the search giant said that the Pixel 6a would be arriving in India as well as other countries this summer. This suggests that the Pixel 6a could also debut alongside the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro in the country.

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro was unveiled at I/O 2022 with a price tag of $199.99 (Roughly Rs 15,500). The Pixel Buds Pro are the first earbuds from the company to support active noise cancellation (ANC). Google built its ANC with a custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. For more, head on over to the link.

    The Google Pixel 6a’s price is set at $449 (Roughly Rs 34,800) for the single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, the same chip powering the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chip is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For more, head on over to the link.
