Google Pixel Buds A-series price in India drops on first sale day

Google Pixel Buds A-series go on sale in India on August 25, with the company offering a Rs 1,000 introductory discount on the buds priced at Rs 9,999.

Other than lowering the price to Rs 8,999, the company also said the wireless earbuds can be purchased for Rs 4,999 along with the Pixel 4a phone. Google Pixel Buds A-series is available in Clear White at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq.

It was launched in India at Rs 9,999 to take on the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Nothing Ear 1.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series packs custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that are aimed at delivering full, clear, and natural sound. The earphones also come with a new Bass Boost feature.

The buds also support hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands. The buds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Pixel Buds A-Series allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone. All the users need to say is “Ok Google, help me speak (name of the language)” to start a conversation.

The earbuds come with five hours of battery life going up to 24 hours with the charging case. While the case doesn’t support wireless charging, it offers up to three hours of listening time with a 15-min quick charge.

The earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. They also uses beam-forming microphones to help focus on your voice during calls by reducing ambient noise.