Google Pixel Buds A-Series announced for $99: All you need to know

For now, there are no details on pricing and availability of the buds outside the US and Canada.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST

Google recently took the lid off a new pair of TWS earbuds. The Pixel Buds-A series is the company’s latest truly wireless earbuds and offers a more affordable alternative to the Pixel Buds that were introduced in 2019.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Price 

The Pixel Buds A-Series is priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,250). The Pixel Buds A-Series arrives in Clearly White and Dark Olive. The buds are already available for pre-order and will go on sale in the US and Canada on June 17.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Specs and Features 

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series packs custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers that are aimed at delivering full, clear, and natural sound. The earphones also come with a new Bass Boost feature. The buds also support hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands. The buds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

The Pixel Buds A-Series comes with five hours of battery life going up to 24 hours with the charging case. While the case doesn’t support wireless charging, it offers up to three hours of listening time with a 15-min quick charge. The earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and can be paired with devices running Android 6.0 and above.

The earbuds also use beamforming microphones to help focus on your voice during calls through the reduction of ambient noise. For now, there are no details on pricing and availability in international markets.
