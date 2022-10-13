English
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro go on sale in India through Flipkart: Check Price, Specs, Offers

    The Google Pixel 7 price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

    October 13, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are currently up for purchase in India. The Pixel 7 series were launched in the country on October 6 and are set to go on sale in India on October 13 through Flipkart. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagships from Google to grace Indian markets since the Pixel 3, back in 2018.

    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Price in India

    The Google Pixel 7 price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 on the purchase of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, using an SBI credit card.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the new Tensor G2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery capacity that supports 30W wired fast charging and Qi-certified wireless fast charging. The Pixel 7 Pro boots stock Android 13 out-of-the-box with Google offering three years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

    When it comes to the build, the Pixel 7 has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. The Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a pixel density of 512 ppi. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of scaling between 10Hz to 120Hz. The phone features stereo speakers and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

    For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with a wider 125.8-degree FoV and a 48 MP telephoto unit with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also opts for a 10.8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

    Google Pixel 7 Specifications

    The Pixel 7 features the same specifications as the ‘Pro’ model save a few. The only noticeable absentees here are the lack of a telephoto camera and a smaller 4,355 mAh battery. The vanilla Pixel 7 also features a smaller 6.32-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The rest of the specs on the Pixel 7 are the same as that on its ‘Pro’ counterpart.
