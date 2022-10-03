Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of October 6 launch

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are launching globally on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch. Google has already confirmed several design aspects of the Pixel 7 series, while the two devices have been extensively leaked in the last couple of months.

However, a recent leak by tipster Yogesh Brar appears to reveal the full specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Brar also noted that the pricing of the Pixel 7 series will be similar to that of the Pixel 6 series. And further revealing that the Pixel 7 series will be competitively priced in India.

Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specifications

First off is the Pixel 7 Pro, which will be powered by Google’s custom Tensor G2 SoC. The Pixel 7 Pro will feature 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to offer all day battery life with both wired and wireless fast charging support.

For optics, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 50 MP primary camera paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, the Pixel 7 Pro will opt for a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7 Pro will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 7 Expected Specifications

The vanilla Pixel 7 will use the same chipset as the ‘Pro’ model and will be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pixel 7 boasts the same specifications as the Pixel 7 Pro with a couple of differences in the camera and display departments. The Pixel 7 ditches the 48 MP telephoto camera seen on the ‘Pro’ variant.

Additionally, the vanilla Pixel 7 model has a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This panel won’t use LTPO technology and will feature an FHD+ resolution. The smaller size of the Pixel 7 means that the phone will have a smaller battery capacity.