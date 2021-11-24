MARKET NEWS

Google Pixel 6a camera specifications show up online days after design renders leak

The leaked Pixel 6a camera specs reveal that it will not get the same 50MP primary camera sensor found on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

Google Pixel 6a camera specifications have leaked. The upcoming Google smartphone is expected to launch in 2022. There is a possibility that this device might witness an India launch as Google has previously launched its A-series Pixel smartphones in India.

The Pixel 6a camera specs leaked by 9to5Google reveal that it will not get the same 50MP primary camera sensor found on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google will instead use a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX396 ultrawide camera. For selfies, the Google Pixel 6a will have an 8MP Sony IMX355 front camera.

While the camera specs are different, the Pixel 6a will feature the same Google Tensor chip found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It is unknown if the budget Pixel will have the exact same processor or will Google trickle down the performance to differentiate it from the premium models.

Other leaked details revealed via the Google Pixel 6a design renders include a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre, a dual-camera setup on the back, a glass body with a dual-tone finish, etc. 

Google has not confirmed any details around the Pixel 6a launch. We can expect the phone to launch sometime around June 2022.
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Nov 24, 2021 11:00 am

