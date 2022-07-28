Google Pixel 6a available for purchase in India via Flipkart alongside Pixel Buds Pro: All you need to know

The Pixel 6a is officially available for purchase in India. Google had started taking pre-orders for its budget Pixel smartphone in India on July 21, and now starting today, the Pixel 6a is finally going on sale in the country.

Google Pixel 6a Price India

The Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Pixel Buds Pro are also available for purchase in India and will set you back Rs 19,990. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are available for purchase through Flipkart.

Google is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of the Pixel 6a through an Axis Bank credit and debit card. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cardholders will be eligible for a 5 percent cashback. Additionally, Google is also offering exchange offers on Pixel and other smartphones. Lastly, consumers can purchase the Pixel Buds Series-A for Rs 4,999 and Google Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the purchase of the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Specs

The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor chip that is seen on the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 429ppi pixel density. The display supports a standard 60Hz refresh rate and HDR. The Pixel 6a also boasts an in-display optical fingerprint reader.

The Pixel 6a’s Tensor chip is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features Google’s Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and comes with three years of major OS updates. Google’s budget Pixel packs a 4,410 mAh battery and offers 18W fast charging support with no adapter included in the box.

For optics, the Pixel 6a gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12.2 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 6a opts for Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, plastic on the back, and an aluminium frame.

The Pixel 6a weighs 178g and measures less than 9mm thick. The Pixel 6a also boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Lastly, the Pixel 6a is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour options. Stay tuned for our full Pixel 6a review coming next week.