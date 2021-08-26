Google Pixel 6 Pro's in-display fingerprint reader accidentally leaked by company executive

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 series has been one of the most leaked smartphone series this year. And while Google still provided some details about the device, including its design, there are still a lot of details that haven’t been confirmed. However, the most recent leak confirms that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint reader.



Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440x3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS.

H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV August 24, 2021

The feature was revealed by Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, who uploaded a tweet showcasing an in-display fingerprint reader. XDA Developers managed to capture a screenshot of the tweet before it was taken down.

According to XDA Developers, the image resolution appeared to be 1440 x 3200 pixels. XDA Developers also noted that the device used to upload the tweet was indeed the Pixel 6 Pro, which was connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. The tweet also displayed the position of the fingerprint reader.

Google previously revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which clearly indicated the lack of a fingerprint reader on the back. This will be the first time Google adopts an under-display fingerprint reader on a Pixel smartphone.

This year, the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout. The phone will be powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC and run-on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The display is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.