MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel 6 Pro's in-display fingerprint reader accidentally leaked by company executive

The tweet was taken down soon after.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 series has been one of the most leaked smartphone series this year. And while Google still provided some details about the device, including its design, there are still a lot of details that haven’t been confirmed. However, the most recent leak confirms that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

The feature was revealed by Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, who uploaded a tweet showcasing an in-display fingerprint reader. XDA Developers managed to capture a screenshot of the tweet before it was taken down.

According to XDA Developers, the image resolution appeared to be 1440 x 3200 pixels. XDA Developers also noted that the device used to upload the tweet was indeed the Pixel 6 Pro, which was connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. The tweet also displayed the position of the fingerprint reader.

Google previously revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which clearly indicated the lack of a fingerprint reader on the back. This will be the first time Google adopts an under-display fingerprint reader on a Pixel smartphone.

This year, the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout. The phone will be powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC and run-on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The display is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #smartphones
first published: Aug 26, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.