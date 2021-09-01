Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will not be unveiled ahead of Apple iPhone 13 launch event: Report

Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series earlier this year. The company teased the key Google Pixel 6 specs and also unveiled the new Google Tensor chip. Google said that it will unveil more details later this year. While the company did not announce the official launch date, rumours in the past suggested that the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will launch on September 13- a day ahead of the rumoured iPhone 13 launch date.

It looks like the September 13 Google Pixel 6 series launch date isn’t confirmed yet. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the rumoured Pixel 6 launch date is nowhere close to the actual market launch date of the Pixel 6 series. He claims that the Google Pixel 6 pre-orders will kick off on October 19 and go on sale starting October 28. Prosser states that he does not have the exact date for Google’s Made By Google event.

It could be possible that Google announces the key details and the Google Pixel 6 price on September 13, where it will also unveil Android 12. That being said, it is best to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Google has confirmed some of the Pixel 6 series specifications. The Pixel 6 gets a dual-camera setup with a main and an ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro camera module has a triple-camera setup with an additional telephoto lens that supports 4x zoom. Google has not unveiled the camera sensor details. Both phones are rumoured to have a 50MP primary camera sensor.

At the front, the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. The screen is slightly curved and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The stranded Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel. Both devices sport a hole-punch camera cutout.