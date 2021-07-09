Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro most comprehensive leak reveals full specifications

Both, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have a massive camera bump that stretches horizontally across the back panel, giving you a Daft Punk-like vibe.

Google is expected to add two Pixel phones to its lineup this Fall. While there have already been several leaks about the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, the latest leak gives us the most comprehensive look at the two devices.

Jon Prosser recently published what he believes to be the final specifications of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to Prosser’s report, the Pixel 6 series will be powered by a custom Google chipset. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Pixel 6 and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the Pixel 6 Pro. The two Pixel 6 devices will run Android 12 out of the box.

The Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, while the Pixel 6 Pro will opt for a larger 6.71-inch P-OLED screen, which suggests that the former will use a Samsung panel and the latter will use one from LG. The battery also gets an upgrade with the Pixel 6 packing a 4,614 mAh battery and the Pixel 6 Pro featuring a 5,000 mAh capacity.

The Google Pixel 6 will feature a dual-rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, the phone will get an 8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will opt for a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48 MP telephoto camera.

Beyond the hardware, Prosser also claims that the phone will receive at least five years of software updates, which is great news and will help it compete with Apple on the software front. It is worth noting that Google hasn’t confirmed any of the specs of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and the current news is based on Prosser’s, who is quite the credible source, leaks.