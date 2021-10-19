MARKET NEWS

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch today: Here's where you can watch the livestream

There isn't much that isn't already known about the new phones from the search giant but Google's Fall event may still play host to some surprises

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
The event is scheduled for 10:30pm IST

Now that the Apple Unleashed Event is over and done with, Google will now like a portion of your mind space to focus on its event, which will be happening later today in India.

The Pixel Fall Launch event is scheduled for 10:30pm IST in India and you can view the livestream in the embedded video below.

Google has already been drip feeding us information about the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through various teasers and one of the big USP's of the new phone will the custom Tensor chip, which has been specifically built to enhance Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities on the new phones.

Close

Thanks to a recent leak, we know that the Tensor chip is faster than the one on Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 Pro may end up having one of the most advanced camera's Google has ever put in to a phone with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that captures more light than the sensor on the Pixel 5.

Pixel 6 Pro will pair this with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom and 20X Super Res Zoom. The Pro will also have a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Pixel 6 by comparison, will have a dual-camera module, retaining the main 50-megapixel sensor and the ultrawide shooter but without the 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

Pixel 6 Pro will utilize a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, which will be variable, from 10Hz to 120Hz. The Pixel 6 will use a more standard OLED panel with no mention yet, of an LTPO display. Both phones will also be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The Titan M2 chip will feature in both phones for security.

Besides the hardware, this will be a showcase device for Android 12, the next version of Google's mobile operating system. It has gone through a major redesign using a new design language called Material You.

There is also a new theming system that automatically adjust system colours based on your wallpaper, a new widget picker and new widgets for Google apps, redesigned quick settings menu, new lock screen and always on display, universal search system wide, new power menu, optimised performance, link sharing and a new privacy dashboard along with mic and camera indicators.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, an Amazon UK listing gives us an idea of what the pricing for the new phones may be.
