Google Pixel 5a to have the same chip found on the OnePlus Nord

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Google Pixel 5a launch is confirmed for later this year. While the launch date remains unknown, Google has confirmed that the phone will launch in the US and Japan. Ahead of the Google I/O event in May, the Android 12 Developer Preview 3 has revealed some key Google Pixel 5a specifications.

The preview code hints that the Google Pixel 5a will come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The code, spotted by 9to5Google, has references to a Google Pixel smartphone codenamed “Barbet”, which is the Pixel 5a. There is also another model number mentioned next to Barbet. This number - SM7250 - is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

It means that the Pixel 5a will come with the same SoC found on the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. The chipset was launched in India last year. OnePlus Nord was the first smartphone to launch in India with a Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is worth noting that Google did not launch the two Pixel smartphones in India. The Pixel 5a, at least upon launch, is not coming to India.

Leaked Pixel 5a design renders suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be quite similar to the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. The hole-punch display will be flat and tall at 6.2-inches. it will have an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution - the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.  

The camera module on the plastic back is getting an upgrade though. As per the leaked renders, the camera module will come in the same square-shaped design. However, Google Pixel 5a will come with a dual-camera setup instead of a single lens on the Pixel 4a. We speculate that the company would add the Pixel 5’s 12MP + 16MP camera sensors. There is also an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) sensor.  

The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Google will launch the Pixel 5a with a headphone jack and stereo speakers. The device will be 8.8mm thick. 
TAGS: #Google #smartphones
first published: Apr 22, 2021 12:23 pm

