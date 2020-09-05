Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G may launch on September 25

Google is set to launch a new set of Pixel phones earlier than expected. The new Pixel phones were recently listed on Vodafone Germany’s internal database. The listing, spotted via TechnikNews through a Reddit user, suggests that the Pixel 5 will be unveiled on September 25 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G.

Both the phones have been listed in a Just Black colour option. However, the Pixel 5 XL has not been listed on the website, which suggests that Google may introduce the Pixel 5 in a single model. According to German YouTuber Techcheck, the Pixel 5 could cost EUR 630 (Roughly Rs 54,630). The Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly cost EUR 487 (Roughly Rs 42,230).

If accurate, the price of the Pixel 5 seems a little steep, considering the phone is expected to pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC. For comparison, the Pixel 4 series started from EUR 730 (Roughly Rs 63,000) and is currently priced at EUR 530 (Roughly Rs 46,000). Moreover, the Pixel 4 series uses a Snapdragon 8-series chipset.

The Pixel 4a, on the other hand, is priced at USD 349 (Roughly Rs 25,560) and is available in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Pixel 4a is arriving in India in October, although pricing is yet to be revealed. The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000 in India, considering it debuted at a lower price in the US than the Pixel 3a.