Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G may launch on September 25

The Pixel 5 could cost EUR 630 (Roughly Rs 54,630), while the Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly cost EUR 487 (Roughly Rs 42,230).
Google is set to launch a new set of Pixel phones earlier than expected. The new Pixel phones were recently listed on Vodafone Germany’s internal database. The listing, spotted via TechnikNews through a Reddit user, suggests that the Pixel 5 will be unveiled on September 25 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G.
Both the phones have been listed in a Just Black colour option. However, the Pixel 5 XL has not been listed on the website, which suggests that Google may introduce the Pixel 5 in a single model. According to German YouTuber Techcheck, the Pixel 5 could cost EUR 630 (Roughly Rs 54,630). The Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly cost EUR 487 (Roughly Rs 42,230).
If accurate, the price of the Pixel 5 seems a little steep, considering the phone is expected to pack a Snapdragon 765G SoC. For comparison, the Pixel 4 series started from EUR 730 (Roughly Rs 63,000) and is currently priced at EUR 530 (Roughly Rs 46,000). Moreover, the Pixel 4 series uses a Snapdragon 8-series chipset.