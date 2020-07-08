App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 5 alleged renders leaked; reveals flagship phone's design ahead of October launch

The leaked renders suggest that Google is shrinking the bezels on the Pixel 5, which means that there will be no Motion Sense that used the controversial Project Soli radar chip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pixel 4
The rumour mill has remained laser-focused on leaking Pixel 4a specifications and features. While we can expect the Pixel 4a launch in a month or two, Google could also unveil the Pixel 5 in October. Months before the rumoured launch, Pixel 5 renders have surfaced on the internet.

Tipster David Kowalski, in collaboration with Pigtou, has uploaded render images of the Pixel 5.

The premium Google flagship, as per the reported leaks, will feature a 5.78-inch OLED screen. Kowalski claims that the Pixel 5 will have a punch-hole display, which is also rumoured to make its debut on a Google smartphone with the Pixel 4a. Furthermore, Pixel 5 will have a QHD resolution.

The leaked renders further suggest that Google is shrinking the bezels on the Pixel 5, which means that there will be no Motion Sense that used the controversial Project Soli radar chip. How will you unlock the Pixel 5 then? Google is bringing back the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The highlight of the Pixel 5, like other Pixel devices, is its camera. Like Pixel 4, the Pixel 5 has a square-shaped camera module housing two sensors and a flash module. It will be interesting to see if Google sticks to its wide + telephoto camera configuration.

Google is also likely to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for the Pixel 5.

Kowalski claims that Pixel 5 will debut during early or mid-October. There is no official launch date confirmed as yet. Google has reportedly delayed the launch of Pixel 4a multiple times owing to the pandemic and it would not be a surprise if the Pixel 5 launch is also postponed by a month or two.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

