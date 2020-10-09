Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy M51: Price, specifications compared

The Google Pixel 4a recently got an official price tag in India. The Pixel 4a’s price in India was quite surprising and is nowhere as expensive as the launch price of the Pixel 3a. This makes the Pixel 4a a viable option to consider. However, the Pixel 4a isn’t the only good smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India. The OnePlus Nord and Samsung’s Galaxy M51 also come under that category.

So, let’s find out how the Pixel 4a compares to the best mid-rangers from Samsung and OnePlus.

Specs Pixel 4a Galaxy M51 OnePlus Nord Chipset Snapdragon 730G (8nm) Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) Display 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED, 60Hz 6.7 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz 6.44 inches FHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ RAM 6GB 6GB / 8GB 6GB /8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB 64GB / 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera 12.2 MP, f/1.8 (OIS) 64 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 (OIS) + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5 Software Android 10 Android 10, One UI 2.0 Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0 Battery 3140 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 7000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging, Reverse Charging 4115 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Price (Rs) 31,999 (Introductory Price 29,999) 24,999 / 26,999 24,999 / 27,999 / 29,999

Build

The Pixel 4a and Galaxy M51 are polar opposites when it comes to size; the former is compact, and the latter is quite big. The OnePlus Nord is a fairly large phone as well but isn’t quite as big as the Galaxy M51. If you don’t prefer compact smartphones, then the Pixel 4a isn’t for you.

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus Nord certainly feels like the most premium of the three devices, with Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back. Both the Pixel 4a and Galaxy M51 feature a plastic back with Gorilla Glass protection on the screen.

Display

In terms of display, all three devices opt for an OLED panel, although the OnePlus Nord supports HDR10+ and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

While both the Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord feature a quad-camera setup, the Pixel 4a opts for a single rear camera. Additionally, the main camera sensor on the Pixel 4a and OnePlus Nord support optical image stabilisation. The ultrawide camera on the Galaxy M51 features a higher resolution than that of the OnePlus Nord.

We haven’t put the Pixel 4a’s camera to the test, but Google’s software processing is arguably the best of the best, so it should have the best overall primary sensor compared to the other two devices on this list. In terms of the number of cameras, both the Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord suffer from lack of consistency between the main and ultrawide camera lenses. In poorly lit conditions, we don’t think you’d be turning to the ultrawide at all.

The other two cameras are a macro and depth sensor, so we don’t see a lot of utility there. Again, OnePlus also offers an ultrawide selfie camera, but consistency is quite poor as compared to the main selfie shooter. If you are someone who primarily uses the main camera on your smartphone, the Pixel 4a is the way to go. But if you are looking for flexibility, then OnePlus and Samsung won’t disappoint.

Software

The software comes down to personal preference. The software skin on the M51 and Nord are pretty close to stock with some useful customisations. Google, on the other hand, offers a complete stock experience with timely updates.

Battery

Last but not least, let’s discuss the battery. We don’t doubt that all these three phones will offer a full day of battery life, but the Galaxy M51 should get you through two full days of average use with that massive 7,000 mAh battery.