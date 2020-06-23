Google Pixel 4a spotted on French e-retailers in Just Black and Blue colours

Google Pixel 4a launch is still shrouded in mystery. However, the phone was recently spotted on the websites of two French retailers: Ordimedia and eStock.fr. The colour of the Pixel 4a phones listed was Just Black and Blue. The Blue colour variant has model number GA02101-FR, while the Black version has a model number GA02099-FR.

The two Pixel 4a models have been listed with 128GB of storage. The estimated delivery time for the Pixel 4a on eStock.fr is 8 to 12 days, while Ordimedia claims that ETA for delivery is July 7. The Google Pixel 4a on eStock.fr is priced at EUR 441.65 (Roughly Rs 37,781) and EUR 509.56 (Roughly Rs 43,600) on Ordimedia.

The Google Pixel 4a was reportedly supposed to be unveiled in May but had been indefinitely delayed. Last month, Jon Prosser, who accurately predicted the launch of the Apple iPhone SE (2020), uploaded a tweet suggesting that the Pixel 4a series would be released on July 13. His tweet also claimed that the phone would arrive in Just Black and Barely Blue, which does give this recent listing some credibility.

