Google Pixel 4a set to go on sale on Flipkart tonight at 8 pm: Check details here

Google launched the Pixel 4a last month, with the handset going on sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. However, the handset was sold out in less than 30 minutes of it going on sale. Today, the Pixel 4a will again be up for grabs.

Google Pixel 4a Price in India

The Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 and is available in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Pixel 4a was priced at Rs 29,999, when it first went on sale on October 16. However, that only seemed to be an introductory price, and the device is back to its original Rs 31,999 price tag.

The Pixel 4a will go on sale at 08:00 pm on November 4 on Flipkart. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5-percent or Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made with credit and debit cards.

Google Pixel 4a Specs

The Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone packs a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display supports HDR content and 443ppi of pixel density.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 4a has a 12 MP camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture with optical image stabilisation. On the front, the punch-hole camera cutout houses an 8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include Live HDR+, Night Sight, Portrait mode, and Dual Exposure Controls.

The Google Pixel 4a features a headphone jack, stereo speakers and two microphones, along with noise suppression support. The Pixel 4a has an Always-On Display and a Now Playing feature when the screen is locked.