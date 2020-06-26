Google Pixel 4a gets FCC certification, expected to launch soon

After suffering multiple setbacks and delays, Google Pixel 4a may get to see the light of the day at last. The smartphone which was supposed to launch in May and then in June may finally be unveiled in July.

While there is no word from Google on the Pixel 4a’s launch, the phone has recently been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC lists Google’s latest Pixel device with three different model numbers – G025N, G025M, and G025J. The last of the three models will likely be for the US.

The documents shared by the FCC also revealed that the Pixel 4a would not have markings on the back. Google will instead opt for an e-label for a clean look. Additionally, the FCC filing also includes a complete list of wireless bands the new Pixel device will support.

The FCC authorisation does not confirm the arrival of the Pixel 4a, nor that the search giant will announce the Pixel 4a anytime soon, but it strongly suggests that a new Pixel phone may make its way out of Google's assembly line soon. However, FCC certification means that Google phone model number “G025J” can now be sold in the US.

Additionally, phones are often announced in the US shortly after they are authorised by the FCC. The Verge reported that the Google Pixel 4a was certified with model number “G020”, making “G025” some kind of a “half-step successor”. The FCC filings also suggested that this phone won’t use Google’s tiny Soli radar sensor chip for “Motion Sense”.

