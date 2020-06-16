App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a delayed yet again, could launch in October: Report

It could also be possible that the Pixel 4a is launched under the Pixel 5 series as the Pixel 5a.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pixel 3a
Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 4a launch has been delayed yet again. The budget Pixel 4 smartphone, which has been getting multiple launch dates, is reportedly getting delayed until October. 

YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that Google will announce the Pixel 4a on July 13 but the smartphone would not be available until October 22. The more-than-three-months gap between the announcement and availability date is said to be due to ‘market conditions’.

Prosser’s sources claim that the ‘Black’ colour variant of the Pixel 4a will launch on October 22, whereas the ‘Barely Blue’ variant may have been dropped altogether.

Close

Previously, Prosser had claimed that the Pixel 4a will be available in ‘Just Black’ starting August 6, followed by the ‘Barely Blue’ variant’s availability on October 1.

related news

Google launched the Pixel 3a last year in May and was expected to refresh the A-series during the same month this year. However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that caused a disruption in the supply chain, followed by the protests in the US, the company has been delaying the Pixel 4a launch.

With the rumoured delay of the Pixel 4a launch, it looks like Google might also push the launch date of the Pixel 5 series. It could also be possible that the Pixel 4a is launched under the Pixel 5 series as the Pixel 5a.

Google has not confirmed the Pixel 4a’s launch date yet. However, there have been a bunch of leaks and findings in the Android 11 beta.

Meanwhile, Google released the Android 11 beta update for Pixel devices. The new Android software update comes with a bunch of new features while fine-tuning the existing ones. 

Some of these include a redesigned notification tray, priority conversations, etc. Google may have taken a page or two from Apple iOS’ book of features for its Android 11.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

