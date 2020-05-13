Google Pixel 4a could launch in the first week of June: Report

There has been a lot of uncertainty lately over the Google Pixel 4a launch, especially after Google cancelled this year’s Google I/O 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancelled developer conference, where Google typically launches its affordable Pixel smartphone, a new report suggests that the Pixel 4a could launch in June 2020.

Google could make the Pixel 4a available starting June 5, if we go by a report from German website Caschys Blog. The report claims to have spotted the new Pixel 4a launch date in Vodafone Germany’s database, which shows the Pixel 4a’s delivery date to be on June 5. The same website had previously claimed the Pixel 4a will go on sale in Germany starting May 22. The affordable Pixel is being speculated to launch on the same date in the US and other markets, based on Google’s history with the Pixel 3a launch date.

The report further claims that Google may also unveil the Pixel 4a at the Android 11 Beta Launch Show scheduled to release on June 3.

Google is yet to confirm the Pixel 4a launch event, so we advise our readers to take these speculations with a pinch of salt.

There is very less information about Pixel 4a that the company has managed to keep away from getting leaked. Previously, an alleged Google Pixel 4a leaked video revealed all the specifications of the device.

If the smartphone in the leaked video is indeed the Pixel 4a, then Google will ditch the notch for a punch-hole cutout that will house the front camera. This is similar to other reports that have made such claims. The rear camera module resembles the premium variant but features only a single 12.2MP lens setup. The leaked video also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the 3.5mm headphone jack make a return on the Pixel 4a.

Further, Pixel 4a is said to have a 5.81-inch Full HD+ display without 90Hz refresh rate. With the 3,080 mAh battery, skipping high refresh rate could be a good decision. Under the hood, the Pixel 4a will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and 6GB RAM.