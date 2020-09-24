Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications leaked ahead of the Pixel 5 launch

Google Pixel 5 launch event is scheduled for September 30 where the company is also likely to unveil the Pixel 4a 5G at the Google ‘Launch Night In’ event. Ahead of the Pixel 5 launch event, the Pixel 4a 5G specifications have been leaked.

The Pixel 4a 5G specifications leaked by WinFuture suggest that there will be a lot of similarities between the two devices. The report states that Pixel 4a 5G will have a larger 6.2-inch Full HD+ 60Hz refresh rate display, compared to the 6-inch 90Hz display on Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a 5G will also have a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner, much like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 5G.

Pixel 4a 5G will also share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity and have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens on the back. For selfies, both smartphones, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G will have an 8MP front camera.

What are the differences between the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5? Pixel 4a 5G is said to pack a smaller 3,885 mAh battery, compared to the 4,080 mAh cell on the Pixel 5. The former is also said to skip out on wireless charging and reverse charging.

Google Pixel 4a 5G will also have 6GB RAM, compared to 8GB RAM on Pixel 5. Another area where Google is cutting down costs is IP-rating. Pixel 5 5G will be the only Android phone among the two to get an IP-rating for water and dust resistance.

The report further states that Pixel 4a 5G will get a Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection, whereas the Pixel 5 will come with Gorilla Glass 6. As mentioned earlier, Pixel 4A 5G will have a 60Hz screen, compared to the 90Hz display on Pixel 5.

Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 5G will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.