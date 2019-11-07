App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 XL fails top reviewer's durability test

The good bit here was, in spite of the cracked frame, the Pixel 4 remained intact, and the display was also seen to be operational.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known as JerryRigEverything, is known for putting many smartphones under pressure and bend tests to check its durability. The YouTuber’s latest test involved Pixel 4 XL, which has been a controversial smartphone already. Nelson’s video adds up to a list of issues that make the Pixel 4 a not-so-worthy smartphone of 2019.

A typical-JerryRigEverything video begins with performing scratch tests on the smartphone. Like most smartphones, the Pixel 4’s front glass scratched at level six and had deeper grooves at level seven of Mohs’ scale. The video continues with a screen-burn test, and the Pixel 4 XL survives that one too.

Things go south during the bend test. After applying some pressure from the front, Pixel 4 XL starts cracking along the edges. The phone breaks first along the right side near the camera unit. Nelson proceeds with his bend test and finds out that, one-by-one, the phone snaps four times along either edge. The reason behind the metal frame cracking is suspected to be the antenna lines hidden under the matte paint.

Pixel 4 has been surrounded by controversies, mainly due to the face unlock feature and dynamic 90Hz refresh rate display. Google has confirmed that Pixel 4 won’t launch in India due to ‘a number of factors, including local trends and product features.’

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

