Google Pixel 4 XL expected to launch with Snapdragon 855 SoC and QHD+ OLED display

While Apple continues to dominate headlines with its iPhone 11 launch, the most recent leak comes from Google’s camp. Several details of the highly anticipated Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been leaked over the past two weeks.

The latest rumour comes from renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks).

According to the recent tweet, the Pixel 4 devices are expected to debut on the 15th of October. The tweet reveals some specs of the Pixel 4 models as well as its front design.

The tweet suggests that the new Pixel devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, rather than the recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. While the Snapdragon 855+ SoC delivers better CPU and GPU performance than the standard version, smartphone manufacturers outside China haven’t adopted the new chip.

The other leaked detail gives us insight into the display of the Pixel 4 XL. The device will likely get a 6.23-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ (3040 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Earlier rumours also suggest a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of display size, it does seem like a downgrade as compared to its predecessor.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will run on the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Images of the Pixel 4 devices have already begun surfacing on Reddit. The pictures point to a triple camera setup housed in a square camera module, similar to what Google teased a couple of months ago.