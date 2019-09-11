App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 XL expected to launch with Snapdragon 855 SoC and QHD+ OLED display

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will run on the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While Apple continues to dominate headlines with its iPhone 11 launch, the most recent leak comes from Google’s camp. Several details of the highly anticipated Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been leaked over the past two weeks.

The latest rumour comes from renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks).

According to the recent tweet, the Pixel 4 devices are expected to debut on the 15th of October. The tweet reveals some specs of the Pixel 4 models as well as its front design.

The tweet suggests that the new Pixel devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, rather than the recently launched Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. While the Snapdragon 855+ SoC delivers better CPU and GPU performance than the standard version, smartphone manufacturers outside China haven’t adopted the new chip.

Source: Evan Blass

The other leaked detail gives us insight into the display of the Pixel 4 XL. The device will likely get a 6.23-inch OLED panel with a QHD+ (3040 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Earlier rumours also suggest a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of display size, it does seem like a downgrade as compared to its predecessor.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will run on the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Images of the Pixel 4 devices have already begun surfacing on Reddit. The pictures point to a triple camera setup housed in a square camera module, similar to what Google teased a couple of months ago.

Google has already provided several details about the cameras and sensors on the front of the Pixel 4 series. Evan Blass’ leaks seem pretty plausible given the current smartphone trend, but we’ll have to wait until the launch event to get confirmed specs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

