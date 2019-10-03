Google Pixel 4 renders reveal design and key specifications, including new 'Oh So Orange' colour

Google Pixel 4 is unofficially the most-leaked smartphone of 2019. Apart from the price and availability details, we have some idea of everything that Google would announce about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on October 15. In yet another event, press renders of the Pixel 4 have leaked, revealing the front and rear panel.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has uploaded the render images of Pixel 4 on Twitter. According to Blass, the Google Pixel 4 would launch in three colours, namely Just Black, Clearly White and Oh so Orange.

The images uploaded by Blass confirm that Pixel 4 would have a thick bezel instead of the notch. The notch would house Google’s ambitious Project Soli chip for Motion sensing and face unlock feature.

The face unlock feature on the Pixel 4 will use multiple sensors to identify a user’s face, including infrared, RGB and depth. Motion sensing, on the other hand, would allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

The chin bezel is comparatively smaller than the top. Google has already confirmed the rear-camera module housing two sensors. There are reports of the rear 12MP primary camera getting a faster f/1.73 aperture. Pixel 4’s camera is also said to get astrophotography features this year. The secondary 16MP sensor would have telephoto capabilities.

Other leaked specifications of the Pixel 4 that we know so far include a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory.

Pixel 4 would have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Both the displays would have a 90Hz high refresh rate.