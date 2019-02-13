Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4 may get dual SIM support like the iPhone

A comment on Android Open Source Project by an engineer states that Google would offer better dual SIM support for the Pixel 4

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Google’s Pixel 3 was launched in October last year, and the smartphone has been in the news for a rumoured ‘Lite’ variant. While there is no update on the rumour, another leak has surfaced online that states the Pixel’s next generation would have dual SIM support, just like the one offered in iPhone XS and XS Max. 

A comment on Android Open Source Project by an engineer states that Google would offer better dual SIM support for the Pixel 4. The Pixel 2 and 3 already offer eSIM support along with a physical SIM, but both of them do not work at the same time. This feature is called as the Dual SIM, Single Standby (DSSS). The next generation phone may get an update wherein both the SIMs would be operational at the same time on the device, which could be named Dual SIM, Dual Active (DSDA) or Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS), which means the secondary SIM would be able to receive calls and texts as long as the primary SIM is not being used for the same purpose.

On the Pixel 4, Google could offer two SIM slots on one tray which would require software tweaks, or it could just provide an eSIM that can be connected to different networks through software, along with the physical tray. Google already has this setup in the Pixel 2 and 3. If the DSDS or DSDA feature is released on the Pixel 4, Google could possibly roll out the feature on the compatible older generation phones as well.

The DSDS feature is supported on the latest iPhones as well as many other dual SIM Android smartphones. The feature is handy for people who travel where they can use the primary SIM in the phone whereas the secondary eSIM can be installed to a local network through software. While there is no confirmation, the presence of this code could be a hint that the Pixel smartphones would have this feature.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 10:34 am

tags #android q updates #dual sim support on pixel #Google Pixel #Pixel 4 leaks #Pixel 4 rumours

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.