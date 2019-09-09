Google Pixel 4: Images in 8x zoom, upgraded Night Sight and Motion Mode expected

Google Pixel smartphones are known for their camera’s excellent performance. The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 are confirmed to get two cameras at least, for the first time. While Google is yet to confirm the features, a report suggests that the camera module could get even better Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4 is rumoured to get significant camera upgrades. The flagship device is not only getting additional sensors but new and upgraded features as well, according to a 9to5Google report.

Google would introduce a new Pixel 4 camera feature called Motion Mode, said industry sources. The feature would allow Pixel 4 users to focus and shoot images of moving objects while blurring the background. The feature would be more or less like panning shots taken on standalone cameras.

Another flagship feature of the Pixel’s camera, Night Sight, is also getting in upgrade with the Pixel 4. The report mentions that Google has worked on the processing-side while clicking images using Night Sight. With Pixel 4, image capture and its processing would get faster compared to the current speeds. There is no word on any improvements made in the image quality department or if the improved feature would make its way to older Pixel devices.

That’s not it. An XDA Developers report shows a Pixel 4 could support up to 8x zoom. An alleged hands-on image of the Pixel 4’s camera UI shows the slider zoomed in all the way to 8x magnification. It is currently unclear if the zoom is optical, hybrid or digital.

The same report states that Pixel 4 would have 6GB RAM. Other specifications known so far include the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL featuring 5.7-inch Full HD+ and 6.3-inch Quad HD+ displays, respectively. The biggest upgrade here would be a bump in the screen refresh rate, which Google calls ‘Smooth Display’. Both screens would see a bump from 60Hz to 90Hz.

Both devices would include getting powered by a Snapdragon 855 with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL include 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery, respectively.