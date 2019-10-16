Google Pixel 4: How accurate were the leaks?

Google has launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the US. The Android flagship is undoubtedly the most-leaked smartphone of 2019. Several reports speculated and leaked the features, specifications and even the price of Pixel 4. How accurate were these leaks? Let’s find out.

The leaks have got it right when it comes to the Pixel 4’s design and display. As rumoured, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both have 5.7-inch Full HD+, and 6.3-inch Quad HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

The thick bezel instead of the notch, popularly known as the bath-tub notch, was also accurately leaked months before the October 10 launch of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

When it comes to optics, Google itself confirmed the Pixel 4 with dual-cameras at the back. The rumour mill went further and revealed the camera specifications and features like a 16MP telephoto lens. Pixel 4’s camera supports features for astrophotography, better portrait modem etc.

Performance unit specifications were obvious when it came to the processor. Pixel 4 and 4 XL get powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM. The battery details were right too. Pixel 4 comes packed with a 2,800 mAh battery, whereas the 4 XL gets a 3,700 mAh cell. Both devices support 18W fast charging.

Popular tipster Evan Blass tipped the Canada pricing of Pixel 4 a few days before its launch. Blass, who is often accurate with his leaks, got it slightly wrong with the Pixel 4’s pricing speculation.

Pixel 4 has been launched for $799, which is CAD 999 versus Blass’ speculation of CAD 1049.95.

The bigger 4 XL is priced at $999, which converts to CAD 1,129.