Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL available for sale on Amazon India, but there's a catch

Google did not bring its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to India, mainly due to permissions and security concerns surrounding the Soli radar chip.

However, the Google Android flagship is currently on sale on Amazon India.

Both the Pixel flagships, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, are available in limited units. The Pixel 4 with 64GB can be bought for as low as Rs 71,000, whereas the Pixel 4 XL is priced just below Rs 78,000. Notably, these smartphones are available in all the three colours launched in the US — Clearly White, Just Black, and Oh So Orange.

Consumers and third-party vendors are reselling the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL that they have purchased elsewhere. Further, Amazon is also offering its ‘Amazon Fulfilled’ assurance, which means the e-commerce website will take of the delivery, customer service and returns.

Since the smartphones are not officially launched in India, they are offered at premium on the usual conversion rate. The Pixel 4 was launched in the US for $799 (roughly Rs 57,500) for the 64GB variant. The bigger XL variant was launched for $899 (roughly Rs 64,600).

Even if you manage to purchase the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL, the Project Soli-based Motion Sense would not work in India.

The Motion Sense radar chip used in Project Soli requires 60GHz mmWave frequency band. The government of India has not yet opened the frequency band for commercial use.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature a 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display, respectively. Both smartphones have dual-cameras at the back with a 12.2MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, both flagships get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. There is a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh cell on the Pixel 4 XL. Both the smartphones support 18W fast charging — Google Pixel 4 ships with the latest generation Google Assistant and Android 10.