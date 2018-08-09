App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video and images shared by Ukrainian blogger; launch expected in October

The video highlights the unboxing of the smartphone and the accessories that would come with the device.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A leaked video and pictures of Google’s new variants Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL hint that the smartphones will be launched on October 4, 2018. The leaked video highlights a surprise accessory that will be provided along with other accessories.

The unboxing video and images posted by an enthusiastic Ukrainian blogger on Telegram, showcase the production variant of the smartphone. The video highlights the unboxing of the smartphone and the accessories that would come with the flagship device.

Lacking a 3.5mm audio jack, Google Pixel 3 XL will come with Google’s Pixel buds-styled headphones. The previous versions of Google Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL lacked this accessory.

The video and pictures, as put up by the blogger also show other accessories such as a USB Type C 3.5mm headphone dongle; a USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable; a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter and a  power brick that supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge system.

The leaked images show Pixel 3 XL  with a larger notched display than its previous versions. Both the Pixel smartphones-Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL -are expected to sport a rear glass body with a glossy finish on the top and a matte finish on the lower half on its back.

Google is set to develop its own hardware for its upcoming variants of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but, trade experts have stated that making such an “ugly” hardware is not a great approach.

Powered by Snapdragon 845 CPU, Pixel 3 Xl comes with a 1440p+ display, a RAM size of 4GB and will have Android 9 Pie as its Operating System.”
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 06:35 pm

