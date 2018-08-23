App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 3 XL: Russian blogger leaks unboxing video

The phone used by the blogger in the unboxing video may have been bought from a Ukranian black market dealer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Russian blogger has shared all the details about Google Pixel 3 XL in a video on his Twitter account.

The blogger has posted a unboxing video, which shows a USB- charger, a quick switch adapter and wired headphones that use the pixel buds design with cords doubling as adjustable loops to keep them intact.

The headphone jack adapter has a label that reads "DVT samples", which means that the leaked Google Pixel 3 XL is a Design Verification Test model. This is usually a model for early testing and is not supposed to be leaked out of the company.

The phone that is leaked comes with a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, same as pixel 2. The data also points out that the front camera is of 8MP with f/1.8 aperture. The blogger has also posted one picture clicked by Pixel 3 XL to show the outstanding quality of the camera. Most of these pictures were leaked in London, though the included power adapter is common to England, Russia and the European Union.

There is less awareness as to No one knows where this blogger got an access to this unreleased Pixel 3XL. Despite this blogger, another man also leaked pictures of Pixel 3 XL and claimed that he found this phone in a taxi.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #Google Pixel #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.