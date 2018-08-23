Google Pixel 3 XL: Russian blogger leaks unboxing video

A Russian blogger has shared all the details about Google Pixel 3 XL in a video on his Twitter account.

The blogger has posted a unboxing video, which shows a USB- charger, a quick switch adapter and wired headphones that use the pixel buds design with cords doubling as adjustable loops to keep them intact.

The headphone jack adapter has a label that reads "DVT samples", which means that the leaked Google Pixel 3 XL is a Design Verification Test model. This is usually a model for early testing and is not supposed to be leaked out of the company.

The phone that is leaked comes with a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, same as pixel 2. The data also points out that the front camera is of 8MP with f/1.8 aperture. The blogger has also posted one picture clicked by Pixel 3 XL to show the outstanding quality of the camera. Most of these pictures were leaked in London, though the included power adapter is common to England, Russia and the European Union.

There is less awareness as to No one knows where this blogger got an access to this unreleased Pixel 3XL. Despite this blogger, another man also leaked pictures of Pixel 3 XL and claimed that he found this phone in a taxi.