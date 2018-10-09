Google Launch Event 2018 Live: Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub unveiled

Live now
Oct 09, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Flip to Shhh feature allows you to turn on Do not Disturb mode on the phone by just flipping it over.
The Duplex feature allows Pixel phones to call a restaurant for you.
Pixel 3 camera is the "best on a smartphone": Google.
The camera features Night Sight which lengthens the exposure time for a better picture even in the dark.
Pixel 3 will come with Top Shot - a feature that grabs the best still from a motion photo or from a series of stills.
Visual Core, the AI-chip that powered the famed Pixel 2 camera, gets an upgrade. Wow!
There is an additional special edition colour, Classy Penguin.
Pixel 3 XL comes with edge-to-edge screen with a notch.
The devices will come in three colours: black, white and not-pink.
While Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch display, elder brother Pixel 3 XL sports a larger 6.3-inch display.
However, users will have to buy the keyboard and pen seperately, costing $199 and $99 respectively.
Google Pixel Slate comes at a price starting $599.
Pixel Slate comes with Titan security chip with built-in virus protection. Nice!
Google Pixel Slate runs on Chrome OS.
Google Home Hub will come at a price of $149, with preorder beginning today.
Home Hub can auto-populates new pics from your Google Photos account.
Hub brings with it six months of YouTube Premium content.
Google Home Hub can natively play YouTube videos, something Amazon's Echo Show cannot.
It features Ambient EQ, a feature which automatically adjusts the display temperature and tone to match the ambience.
Google Home Hub measures 7 inches with white border.
It does not has a camera.
Google devices and Google data centers will run with its new mobile security chip called Titan M.
"Many people have connected devices in their home and they don't even know it," says Google.
Google Home Hub is a smart screen which allows users to "hear and see the info you need": Google
Google Pixel Slate has the "power and productivity of a desktop": Google