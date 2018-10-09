App
Oct 09, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Launch Event 2018 Live: Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub unveiled

The event will be hosted by the company in New York where it will launch its flagship smartphone Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

  • Oct 09, 08:32 PM (IST)

  • Oct 09, 09:37 PM (IST)

    Flip to Shhh feature allows you to turn on Do not Disturb mode on the phone by just flipping it over.

  • Oct 09, 09:35 PM (IST)

    The Duplex feature allows Pixel phones to call a restaurant for you.

  • Oct 09, 09:34 PM (IST)

    Pixel 3 camera is the "best on a smartphone": Google.

  • Oct 09, 09:32 PM (IST)

    The camera features Night Sight which lengthens the exposure time for a better picture even in the dark.

  • Oct 09, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Pixel 3 will come with Top Shot  - a feature that grabs the best still from a motion photo or from a series of stills.

  • Oct 09, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Visual Core, the AI-chip that powered the famed Pixel 2 camera, gets an upgrade. Wow!

  • Oct 09, 09:29 PM (IST)

    There is an additional special edition colour, Classy Penguin.

  • Oct 09, 09:27 PM (IST)

    Pixel 3 XL comes with edge-to-edge screen with a notch.

  • Oct 09, 09:26 PM (IST)

    The devices will come in three colours: black, white and not-pink.

  • Oct 09, 09:26 PM (IST)

    While Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch display, elder brother Pixel 3 XL sports a larger 6.3-inch display.

  • Oct 09, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Oct 09, 09:21 PM (IST)

    However, users will have to buy the keyboard and pen seperately, costing $199 and $99 respectively.

  • Oct 09, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Google Pixel Slate comes at a price starting $599.

  • Oct 09, 09:19 PM (IST)

    Pixel Slate comes with Titan security chip with built-in virus protection. Nice!

  • Oct 09, 09:18 PM (IST)

    Google Pixel Slate runs on Chrome OS.

  • Oct 09, 09:18 PM (IST)
  • Oct 09, 09:17 PM (IST)
  • Oct 09, 09:17 PM (IST)
  • Oct 09, 09:14 PM (IST)

    Google Home Hub will come at a price of $149, with preorder beginning today.

  • Oct 09, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Home Hub can auto-populates new pics from your Google Photos account.

  • Oct 09, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Hub brings with it six months of YouTube Premium content.

  • Oct 09, 09:12 PM (IST)

    Google Home Hub can natively play YouTube videos, something Amazon's Echo Show cannot.

  • Oct 09, 09:10 PM (IST)

    It features Ambient EQ, a feature which automatically adjusts the display temperature and tone to match the ambience.

  • Oct 09, 09:09 PM (IST)

    Google Home Hub measures 7 inches with white border.

    It does not has a camera.

  • Oct 09, 09:05 PM (IST)

    Google devices and Google data centers will run with its new mobile security chip called Titan M.

  • Oct 09, 09:02 PM (IST)

    "Many people have connected devices in their home and they don't even know it," says Google.

  • Oct 09, 08:59 PM (IST)
  • Oct 09, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Google Home Hub is a smart screen which allows users to "hear and see the info you need": Google

  • Oct 09, 08:59 PM (IST)

    Google Pixel Slate has the "power and productivity of a desktop": Google

