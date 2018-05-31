Google Pixel 3 in October, XL model to have a notch: Report

Keeping the yearly tradition, Alphabet-owned Google will come with its upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in October this year. The larger of the two model will feature a notch on top, a Bloomberg report said.

The Pixel 3 XL will have a “nearly edge-to-edge screen” and a chin at the bottom which doesn’t come as surprising for two reasons. One, Google has made many changes in its next Android version P to make it friendly to next-gen screen cutouts.

And, two, almost all its peers feature the notch and end-to-end screen. One can expect the upcoming Pixel device to look similar to OnePlus 6 or LG G7.

However, the regular Pixel 3 will not sport the notch or an end-to-end screen, instead, it will resemble the current Pixel 2 device. That means it may not look as impressive as its peers in 2018 as it will have larger bezels.

The report further says that both models will have stereo speakers, and Google will continue to ditch the trend of dual cameras on the back. Instead, the Pixel 3 XL will have two cameras in the front though it was not clear what purpose will the secondary front camera serve.