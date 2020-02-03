Google Photos tests subscription plan

Last year, Google added a Photo Prints service in the United States, which allowed users to print individual photos from Google Photos and collect them from Walmart and CVS Pharmacy. Google is now reportedly introducing a monthly subscription programme.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the new 'monthly photo prints' subscription programme is currently being tested and is only available to some users based in the US. With the new subscription service, Google will send users ten prints every month of your best photos uploaded within the last 30 days.

The subscription will automatically select the best ten photos and Google will deliver them directly to your doorstep. The new monthly programme will cost $7.99 per month, while subscribers will get the prints on 4x6 inch matte, white cardstock that features a 1/8-inch border.

While the pictures will be sent directly to your doorstep; we don’t know if Google will utilise an algorithm or human assistance in the selecting process. Moreover, even though the selecting process is automatic, subscribers will still be able to select a theme, which can be changed before the photos are printed ahead of every month.