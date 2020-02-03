App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Photos tests subscription plan

The new monthly photo prints costs $7.99 and is only available to select users in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last year, Google added a Photo Prints service in the United States, which allowed users to print individual photos from Google Photos and collect them from Walmart and CVS Pharmacy. Google is now reportedly introducing a monthly subscription programme.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the new 'monthly photo prints' subscription programme is currently being tested and is only available to some users based in the US. With the new subscription service, Google will send users ten prints every month of your best photos uploaded within the last 30 days.

The subscription will automatically select the best ten photos and Google will deliver them directly to your doorstep. The new monthly programme will cost $7.99 per month, while subscribers will get the prints on 4x6 inch matte, white cardstock that features a 1/8-inch border.

Close

While the pictures will be sent directly to your doorstep; we don’t know if Google will utilise an algorithm or human assistance in the selecting process. Moreover, even though the selecting process is automatic, subscribers will still be able to select a theme, which can be changed before the photos are printed ahead of every month.

related news

The new programme is only available for selected users in the United States and is invitation-based. The programme might be a hard sell considering you'd have to take ten print-worthy photos every month. However, that doesn't mean it won’t be helpful, especially during a vacation, party, holiday season, etc. Who knows, it might just revive the ‘photo album’ trend.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Google

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.