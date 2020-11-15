Google Photos: Everything you need to know about exporting or downloading your data offline

Google announced that it will change its policy of offering free unlimited storage service for users of its Photos app. From June 1, 2021 onwards, the company will charge for the service if the 15GB storage cap is exceeded.

For users looking to avoid paying for the service or switching their files to another service, Google Takeout is the only way

What is Google Takeout?

Google Takeout is a service that allows users to mass-select and archive their data from several apps across their Google accounts. You can download contacts, Google Drive files, YouTube videos and most important, pictures stored in your Google Photos.

Here is a step-by-step guide to accessing Google Takeout

-- Ensure you're signed into the Google account with the photos you need to save. Once that is done, log onto "takeout.google.com" to export all the data available.

-- Once the site opens up, click on the "Deselect all" option so you don't accidentally remove data from any of your other apps.

-- After this, scroll down and select Google Photos, which enables only that data to be exported. All you have to do now is click the "Next Step" button at the bottom of the section.

-- Under frequencies you will be given the two options. This includes export once, and export every two months for one year. You also need the format of your exported content - in .zip files or .tgz files.

Once done, press on "Create Export". Google will then send an email to your account to verify your identity and decision. The message says, "An archive of Google data has been requested."

Once the process of taking the data is initiated, Google will take anywhere between a few hours and a few days to complete the entire process, depending on the size of the data requested, the Indian Express reported.

At the end of the process, Google will send you all your data in an email.