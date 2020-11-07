Google Photos may require a subscription for filters, editing features: Report

Google Photos, the standard photo storing app in Android phones that has evolved to be a source where many users edit pictures, may be seeing some changes soon.

It may put select editing options behind a paywall, which could be a larger part of the company's Google One suite of subscriptions. Similarly, the filters features could also be put behind the paywall and accessed only with the subscription.

As per an India Today report, XDA Developers has found several instances inside the code of the latest Google Photos app (version 5.18) that point out that the Google One subscription would bring additional features just as it moves to take these away from free users of its app.

This information is not visible in plain sight, the report said, adding that it is visible only after a teardown of the app's code revealed the existence of a paywall within it.

While this is true for most users, some have reported that they are already seeing a paywall while using the app.

One of these instances includes a user who took to Twitter to reveal that the Photos app was asking him to get a Google One subscription to unlock the 'Color Pop' filter in the United Kingdom.

However, he reported that he could access the feature when he logged into the account later without a Google One subscription.

Speaking to the Verge, Google mentioned that the feature is in fact not locked behind a paywall and that the Google One subscription will only offer a better version of that feature that users can use on more photos.

While this might not be a direct announcement, Google has confirmed that the subscription service will be coming out soon, the report said.