Google Pay to temporarily suspend free trials and introductory pricing for Indian users: Report

Google has announced temporary suspension of auto-payment service on subscription renewal for users in India. The move comes on the back of latest rule on recurring payments issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company is also looking to temporarily suspend free trials and introductory pricing for users in India, until the ecosystem is addressed it said in a letter to developers, XDA developers reported.

These features are temporarily suspended due to the methods used by Google Pay while conducting auto-renewals. Currently, it is not possible to sign up for a free trial or use introductory pricing without agreeing to auto-renewals.

Changes concerning this feature will kick in early May but will not effect existing auto-renewal subscriptions or other markets, the report said.

Beginning from April 1, the central bank had given stakeholders a six-month time frame to migrate to the new framework issued in April 2019.

This framework addressed the processing of recurring online transactions. Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was extended in January 2020 to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

As per Central Bank, the primary objective of the framework was to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and enhance customer convenience.