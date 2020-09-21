172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|google-pay-rolls-out-tap-to-pay-feature-for-axis-bank-and-sbi-card-on-visa-payments-network-5864341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pay rolls out Tap-to-pay feature for Axis Bank and SBI Card on Visa payments network

Moneycontrol News

Google has officially rolled out support for card-based payments with its tokenization feature on Google Pay. The search engine giant has worked with Visa and banking partners like Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc, to allow users to safely transact with their cards and use Tap-to-pay feature on NFC-enabled POS terminals and online merchants. 

Through tokenization, Google Pay Android users can use their debit or credit card to make payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone without having to physically share their credit or debit card details. The feature also works with online merchants, delivering more native and seamless OTP experiences without being redirected to 3D Secure sites.

The feature is currently available to all users of Axis Bank and SBI Card, with Kotak and more banks expected to follow suit very soon.

What is tokenization on Google Pay and how does it work? With tokenization, Google Pay will enable safe and secure omni-channel experiences to help consumers:

  • Use Near-field communication (NFC) capable Android devices/ phones to make contactless payments at over 2.5 million Visa merchant locations

  • Scan and pay at more than 1.5 million Bharat QR enabled merchants

  • Pay bills and recharges from within their Google Pay app using their card.

To enable the tap and pay feature using the smartphone phone, users will have to do a one-time set up by entering their card details and follow it by entering the OTP they get from the bank to add their card to the Google Pay app. After the registration, the feature can be used to make payments at NFC-enabled terminals.

“We’re committed to offer the most secure payments experience to our growing base of users, and tokenization helps to replace sensitive data such as credit and debit card numbers with tokens, eliminating any chances of fraud. We are hopeful that the tokenisation feature will further encourage users to transact securely and safely in the current times, and expand merchant transactions both online and offline,” Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head: Google Pay and NBU - India, said.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Google #Google Pay #Visa

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.