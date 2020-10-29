Google Pay back on Apple App Store after being briefly unavailable

After being unavailable for download for a few hours, Google Pay is back on the Apple App Store. The company earlier took its payments app down from the iOS App Store to fix an issue.

Google Pay is now visible on the Apple App Store. Previously, when searched for “Google Pay” or “Google Pay India”, the search result shows a list of competitor apps such as PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM UPI. The payments app was also not working smoothly and multiple users complained of failed transactions while trying to make a payment.

At the time of writing this, Google Pay is available for download on the Apple App Store.

Earlier, a Google spokesperson had said that Google Pay has been delisted temporarily to fix an issue. The spokesperson also confirmed that the particular issue has not affected the Android app and therefore is available for download. “A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users,” the Google spokesperson said.

Now that the app is back on the Apple App Store, users can download and install Google Pay to use its services. Google has not stated that exact reason behind taking the app down.