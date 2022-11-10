Google One VPN now available on Mac, Windows

Google is releasing an app for its Google One virtual private network (VPN) service on Mac and Windows. The VPN was previously locked to mobile and available only on iOS and Android.

The rollout is expected to take a few days, slowly providing access to all Google One cloud storage users. You must also at minimum have the 2TB storage plan from Google One (Rs 650 a month) to get access to the search giant's VPN service.

Once you have access, you can navigate to Benefits in your Google One dashboard on Windows or Mac, and then click on VPN protection for multiple devices to download the application for your system.

Google One VPN, however, doesn't obscure your region like other VPNs, which means you cannot access region-locked content but it does obscure the user's IP address. The VPN is an added benefit of buying the 2TB Google One cloud storage plan and not the main attraction.

The Mac version of the application will work for both x86 and ARM devices but Windows is limited to 64-bit systems with no support for 32-bit or ARM based devices. You will also need at least macOS Big Sur or Windows 10 for compatibility.