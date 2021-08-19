MARKET NEWS

English
Google offers YouTube Premium members three-month free Stadia Pro subscription

You can only avail the offer if you are a free Stadia or new Stadia Pro user

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST

YouTube Premium subscribers can now avail three free months of Stadia Pro, as Google looks to promote its game-streaming service.

Stadia Pro is priced at $10 a month in the US. The new offer for YouTube Premium subscribers will be available in the US, Canada, and several European countries, including France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

But there is one catch—if you are already a Stadia Pro subscriber, you can't get the offer. You can only avail it if you are a free Stadia or new Stadia Pro user. The offer can be availed by the end of January 2022 and must be activated by the end of February.

To avail of the offer, you will be automatically enrolled in the paid Stadia Pro subscription and will have to cancel it before the subscription ends so the amount isn’t auto deducted. Users will also have to put forward a valid payment method upfront to avail of the offer.

Any games and add-ons purchased for use with Stadia Pro will be locked out if the subscription has been cancelled. For more details, click this link.
Tags: #Google #Google Stadia #YouTube
